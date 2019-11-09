Fireys on scene at Kilkivan bushfire

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.

This fire broke out earlier this week and is currently burning at Range Road and Rossmore Road, Kilkivan.

“The fire is not posing any threat to properties but residents might be affected by smoke haze,” QFES spokeswoman said.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.”

There is little to no chance of rain today with the bureau forecasting a maximum of 31c, sunny, with areas of dust and smoke haze in the morning for the Brisbane area. Sunny afternoon. Winds south-westerly 20 to 30km/h becoming light in the evening then becoming south-westerly 15 to 20km/h in the late evening.

There is a fireban is in place which includes Kilkivan and Gympie, which prohibits the lighting of fires in the open which ends 12 midnight Friday, November 15.

All permits to light fire previously issued in the local fire ban are cancelled.