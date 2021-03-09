Fireys monitoring Tin Can blaze still burning one week on

Fireys are today continuing to monitor an ongoing blaze at Wallu, near Tin Can Bay, where pockets of fire are creating smoke in the area.

The vegetation fire has been burning for seven days but still remains within containment lines.

Crews were working to contain the fire in the vicinity of Tinnanbar Road, Maryborough-Cooloola Road and Tin Can Bay Road on Sunday afternoon and continued to patrol last night until 7:30pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said one crew would be heading out again today to ensure the fire still poses no threat to property.

The advice for nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed if suffering from a respiratory condition remains the same.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.