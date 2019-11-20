Fireys monitoring Fraser Island blaze

A FIRE has flared on the southern end of Fraser Island, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reports.

The vegetation fire is burning near the Hook Point area and access roads on the southern side as at 11.45am.

“Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are monitoring and patrolling the area,” QFES reported.

“There is no threat to property at this time. Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

“If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

One fire crew is on scene as of 12.06pm.

More as it comes to hand.