Fireys monitor large grass fire at Lower Wonga

Multiple fires have required the attention of QFES crews in the Gympie region this afternoon. File Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

FIRE crews have been working hard to taper off a grass fire burning at Lower Wonga this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said “a couple” of crews had been on the scene at Wonga Ct, mopping up and blackening out the boundaries of the blaze since about 3pm.

At least two Gympie region fires have required the attention of fire crews this afternoon.

The crews had advised the fire was not moving and would most likely be contained quite easily, the spokeswoman said.

Though of unconfirmed size, crews indicated the fire was burning on a 30 acre space.

The Rural Fire Service website has also indicated a vegetation fire burning in the vicinity of Hutchins Rd at Amamoor.

Two fire crews were required on that scene as of 4.11pm, but the fire was not posing any immediate threat.

