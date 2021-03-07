Fireys kept busy with Curra blaze late Saturday afternoon

Fire crews had to be called in to contain a grass fire at Curra late Saturday afternoon. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service

Local fireys were kept busy with a blaze which ignited at Curra, north of Gympie, late Saturday afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at a grass fire in Curra near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Kirsten Drive as of 4.15pm.

The fire was posing no threat to property at that time.

Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists were told to drive with caution and to conditions.

Rural Fire Services sources indicated no crews were required at the scene as of 8pm.