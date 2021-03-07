Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews had to be called in to contain a grass fire at Curra late Saturday afternoon. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
Fire crews had to be called in to contain a grass fire at Curra late Saturday afternoon. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Service
News

Fireys kept busy with Curra blaze late Saturday afternoon

JOSH PRESTON
7th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Local fireys were kept busy with a blaze which ignited at Curra, north of Gympie, late Saturday afternoon.

DON’T MISS: 80 smiling faces from spectacular Gympie race day

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at a grass fire in Curra near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Kirsten Drive as of 4.15pm.

The fire was posing no threat to property at that time.

BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists were told to drive with caution and to conditions.

Rural Fire Services sources indicated no crews were required at the scene as of 8pm.

emergency services gympie fires gympie news gympie region gympie weather
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Jetstar drops incredible $65 return sale

        Travel Jetstar has just launched their “Return for Free” domestic flight sale, with some great destinations at rock bottom prices.

        Urgent recall for milk brand

        Urgent recall for milk brand

        Health A popular milk brand has been recalled in Australia because of a bacteria that...

        Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

        Premium Content Man injured in 3m Hastings St fall

        News Man injured in Noosa overnight when he fell about 3m in Hastings St