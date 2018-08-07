Menu
STRIKING BACK: Fireys backburning after a bushfire broke out just after 11.30am at East Deep Creek.
Philippe Coquerand
Fireys kept busy as bushfire destroys acreage

Philippe Coquerand
7th Aug 2018 6:50 PM
AN out of control bushfire was wreaking havoc for residents near East Deep Creek Rd and Schmidt Rd this afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 11.30am and destroyed nearly 3ha by 1.40pm.

Fire-fighters were busy back-burning the area to contain the fire.

More than seven fire crews were called, with five remaining on the scene past 5pm to ensure it was safe overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said no structures were damaged during the blaze.

"We've had crews backburning the western side of where the fire started so that they could contain it,” she said.

"We had over (24ha) burnt during the fire but that included the parts back burned.”

Fire crews blackened out the boundaries and were still monitoring the situation.

So far, fire crews have been kept busy across the Gympie region with fires recorded in Widgee and Lower Wonga over the weekend.

QFES crews are still investigating the cause of the fire and how it all occurred.

