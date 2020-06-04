Fireys find smoke billowing from walls of Rainbow Beach home

FIREYS rushed to the scene of a reported house fire at Rainbow Beach this afternoon to find smoke issuing from its walls.

Officers received the call to an Esprit Drive address just after 1pm, but found no active fire in evidence upon arrival.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew had been tasked to the scene and remained there to examine various “hot spots” found in the walls of the property.

She said the crew would be dampening down the hot spots and monitoring the situation for any others.

The cause of the smoke was unknown at that point of the investigation.