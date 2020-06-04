Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services found smoke issuing from a Rainbow Beach home this afternoon. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
News

Fireys find smoke billowing from walls of Rainbow Beach home

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
4th Jun 2020 2:39 PM
FIREYS rushed to the scene of a reported house fire at Rainbow Beach this afternoon to find smoke issuing from its walls.

Officers received the call to an Esprit Drive address just after 1pm, but found no active fire in evidence upon arrival.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said one crew had been tasked to the scene and remained there to examine various “hot spots” found in the walls of the property.

She said the crew would be dampening down the hot spots and monitoring the situation for any others.

The cause of the smoke was unknown at that point of the investigation.

emergency services gympie news gympie region house fire
