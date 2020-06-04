Menu
FIRE FILE IMAGE Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Fireys fighting Mothar Mountain blaze

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
4th Jun 2020 3:50 PM
FIRE crews are busying themselves on the scene of a grass fire at Mothar Moutain this afternoon.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service reported the blaze was burning near Pope Rd as of 3.30pm.

“Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Pope Road, Mothar Mountain,” QFES sources said.

“This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time. Firefighters are conducting backburning in an effort to control the blaze.

“Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the evening. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

