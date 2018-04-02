Menu
Emergency crews respond to a shed fire at Rainbow Beach.
Emergency crews respond to a shed fire at Rainbow Beach. Contributed
Fireys' Easter interrupted by Cooloola blaze

scott kovacevic
by
2nd Apr 2018 9:21 AM

EMERGENCY services at Rainbow Beach had their Easter interrupted on Saturday night when they were called out to a burning shed.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the fire on Carlo Rd at 8pm.

Fireys had the blaze within the 10x3m shed contained 10 minute later, and it was completely extinguished by 9.20pm.

 

Emergency crews at site of Rainbow Beach fire
Emergency crews at site of Rainbow Beach fire Contributed

Nobody was inside the shed when it caught fire.

She said no fire investigator had been called to the site.

Gympie Times
