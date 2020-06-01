Fireys called to weekend solar box fire near Gympie

A fire was reported in a solar inverter at a Cooroy property over the weekend.

Fireys called to a Cooroy home after a solar box fire sparked in one of its inverters were fortunately not required to extinguish the blaze.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers were called to an Elm St property just before midday Saturday, but the occupants had managed to put the fire out before their arrival.

The house was left with minor damages, according to a QFES media source.

