Fireys called to flare up in Gympie’s south

Fireys have been called to a bush fire at Cooroy this morning. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Fireys have been called to a bush fire at Cooroy this morning. Picture: Kevin Farmer

A BUSY weekend for Gympie's fireys has continued with a bushfire flaring up near Cooroy.

One crew is headed to the fire, which started at an Elm St property just before 10am.

Residents are being warned to take care as smoke may affect the area.

The latest flare up follows two fires at Tiaro yesterday afternoon.

A boat fire just after 2.15pm near Van Doorn Rd left multiple people with minor burns, and fireys were also needed near Netherby Rd which forced the road to be closed off for backburning.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Perrett promises progress on ambo station for Gympie town

* FLIGHT OF THE MAGPIES: Where they are swooping in Gympie