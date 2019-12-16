Fireys battling three bushfires in the Gympie region

FIRE SEASON: The bushfire on Upper Kandanga Road looking out from Tunnel Road earlier this afternoon. Photo: Rachel Clancy

UPDATE 3.40PM: THREE bushfires are currently burning in the Gympie region this afternoon.

A large bushfire is burning in the Amamoor State Forest near Hart Rd at Upper Kandanga which is travelling in a north-easterly direction towards Kelly Rd and the southern end of Amamoor Creek Rd. Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. There are three crews on scene with an additional seven crews on their way.

Another grassfire has just started up at Booubyjan, roughly 10 minutes from Tansey on the Goomeri side. Fire crews are on their way now. No properties are believed to be under threat.

The fire near Freshwater Road, Cooloola is still burning in the vicinity of Freshwater Lake, Cooloola. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are on scene working to contain the fire. The Freshwater campground in Cooloola Recreation Area, Great Sandy National Park is closed due the fire.

Freshwater Road is also closed to all traffic until further notice. Visitors should not attempt to enter Freshwater Road from Teewah Beach, or traverse Freshwater Road from Rainbow Beach Road past the Bymien picnic area.

Visitors should observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers, and should not enter closed areas. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and QFES crews are working to contain the fire and there is no threat to property at this time.

Rangers are closely monitoring conditions and will consider further closures as needed.

People may see smoke in the area, and those with respiratory (or other health) problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.

Before leaving home, visitors should check QPWS park alerts for the latest information on access, closures and conditions, and for any information on fire bans or campfire rules for the park they are visiting. Due to the current fire situation, all Queensland's national parks and forests now have fire restrictions in place until conditions ease.

This means no open fires in any park, anywhere in the state, regardless of the local fire danger.

Also check current weather warning and conditions at the Bureau of Meteorology and the Queensland Fire and Emergency website for the latest information on fire bans.

If you see a suspicious fire, immediately call 000 for emergency assistance.

EARLIER 2PM: FIRE CREWS have been very busy today across the Gympie region with an active fire in Upper Kandanga and another fire on the Cooloola Coast.

A massive smoke haze can be seen across Gympie which is travelling from Traveston, Kandanga and Imbil, but according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the fire is burning within containment lines. It has been burning since December 12.

There is no threat to properties and if affected by the smoke, please close windows and doors and keep your respiratory medications close by.

Several crews are on the scene of a bushfire south of Rainbow Beach that ignited around 11am. The bushfire is burning near Freshwater Road in the vicinity of Freshwater Lake, Cooloola. No properties are under threat. More information to come.