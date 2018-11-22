Fireys battle 'well-alight' shed

Firefighters were called to a Cootharaba property about 3am where an outdoor shed was "well-alight”.

Firefighters were called to a Cootharaba property about 3am where an outdoor shed was "well-alight”. Bev Lacey

FIREFIGHTERS have quickly extinguished a large fire at a Noosa suburb early this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to a property on Black Pinch Rd, Cootharaba, about 3am, were an outdoor shed was "well-alight".

Fireys battled the 6 metre by 10 metre fire, and had it extinguished in less than 10 minutes.

Paramedics and police were also on scene, but no one was injured in the fire. A Queensland Police spokesman said the fire was not being treated as suspicious.