Fireys battle Veteran blaze, and other news from the weekend

Firefighters were fought for almost an hour to contain a burning shed at Veteran.

Firefighters were fought for almost an hour to contain a burning shed at Veteran. Jonno Colfs

THE weekend was a scorcher, but the hot weather was not the only news in the region this weekend.

Here are a few other things which made the news around Gympie.

1. Firefighters face Veteran blaze

SATURDAY night's storms may have damped the region, but emergency services found themselves facing the opposite element when a shed went up in flames at Veteran.

Firefighters were forced to battle almost an hour to bring the blaze under control after it started just after 9pm at a property on Sandy Creek Rd.

No-one was hurt in fire, and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were investigating the cause and had not ruled out it being started by the storm.

2. Fraser Island rollover

The rescue helicopter was called out to Fraser Island. RACQ Lifeflight

A 4WD rollover on a Fraser Island beach has forced the RACQ Lifelflight helicopter to make its sixth trip to the island this year.

A young woman was airlifted to hospital with upper body injuries, while paramedics treated the other occupants at the scene.

She was transported in a stable condition.

3. Multiple crashes around region

The incident occurred on the New England Hwy in Nobby. Paul Donaldson

EMERGENCY services were kept busy yesterday morning, with two crashes in the region.

At Araluen a man in his 30s was taken to Gympie Hospital after coming off his motorbike on Corella Rd just before 6am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man, in his 30s, was suffering from lower back pain after the accident.

Then about 11am, paramedics were called to a single car crash at Widgee.

One person suffered minor injuries and a second escaped unharmed from the crash, which happened near the general store of Gympie Woolooga Rd.

4. Storms leave parts of region powerless

Katrina M Hall: Storm over Gympie. Contributed

MORE than 2300 homes were left in the dark on Saturday night when a band of storms smashed through the region.

Residents in the affected areas were left without power for between three to 10 hours following the storm, which passed through Gympie just after 8pm.

5. Gympie has an art attack

Come and see the exhibition How to Raise a Siren at the Gympie Regional Gallery. Contributed

THREE new exhibitions opened their doors to the public at the weekend, giving Gympie Regional Art Gallery visitors a brand new way of looking at things.

Sydney-based artist Todd Fuller' exhibition How to Raise a Siren, which showcases his hand-drawn animated films, Chris Hurst's exhibition Undercurrent of abstract paintings, and Sunshine Coast artist Tarja Ahokas' exhibition This Very Egypt will all be on display until at least January 27.