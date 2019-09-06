Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Authorities are monitoring up to five fires burning across the Sunshine Coast. Picture: John McCutcheon
Authorities are monitoring up to five fires burning across the Sunshine Coast. Picture: John McCutcheon
News

Firestorm brews as fireys battle five blazes overnight

Matty Holdsworth
6th Sep 2019 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUNSHINE Coast fire fighters have battled a number of blazes across the region in the past 24 hours and more are expected as conditions worsen.

Fires in the Glass House Mountains, Noosa Heads, Kin Kin, Imbil, Connondale and Pinbarren had full hands on deck yesterday.

Today, the Bureau of Meteorology is expected to raise the fire danger warning from "very high" to "severe".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said most of the fire activity on the Coast were vegetation fires.

"One broke out at Pinbarren at around 10pm. A fire in a tree in bushland, 50s m," he said.

"It was only a 20 minute job. The one at Noosa Heads was smouldering jogs related to fires from last week.

"The ones at Imbil were plantation fires that were going for a couple of hours."

Residents in affected suburbs are advised to take no chances.

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to:

•Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

•Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

•Call triple-0 (triple-0) in an emergency

More Stories

fire fire fighter fires qfes rural fire brigade sunshine coast weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gympie property prices rising faster than Noosa, Scenic Rim

    premium_icon Gympie property prices rising faster than Noosa, Scenic Rim

    News Over the year spanning May 2018 to May 2019, the region recorded a 6.3 per cent increase in median house price, outperforming Mackay, Noosa, and the Scenic Rim.

    Courtroom erupts as former deputy principal found guilty

    premium_icon Courtroom erupts as former deputy principal found guilty

    Crime ‘YOU saw this’ was shouted at one of Ernst’s supporters

    6 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

    premium_icon 6 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

    News 60-year-old guilty of DUI in the Six Mile Rest Area on August 26.

    ‘Scary, disgraceful’ move as fire risk looms

    premium_icon ‘Scary, disgraceful’ move as fire risk looms

    News Why has Qld shelved its successful anti-firebug taskforce?