Fires ignite suspicion after several break out

AN INVESTIGATION is under way to determine the cause of seven fires which broke out in Mungar and surrounding areas on Tuesday night.

Rural fire fighters from Maryborough and Tiaro attended the fires which were ignited throughout Glenwood, Mungar and Curra between 5.30pm Tuesday and 1am Wednesday.

The worst hit was a cane field on Pioneer Rd where a large section was destroyed.

Rural Fire Brigade area director Ross Stacey and Brigade Training Support Officer Shannon Smith visited each of the sites yesterday to kick off investigations.

"What we're looking for today is to identify if there were any links or a commonality between the fires," Mr Stacey said.

"We look at the fires and how they burn.

"They're quite random with not a lot of commonality apart from the time and location."

While leaving his property, a neighbour from across the road of the cane paddock said how he saw ash coming from the direction of the land early Tuesday morning.

However, he didn't believe it was anything suspicious.

About four rural fire and two police crews attended the scenes.

"From our point of view, we look at the fires and analyse them and collaboratively work with QPS," Mr Stacey said.

"We've been flat out since Saturday with reports of fires."

Mr Stacey said it was a timely reminder for residents that bushfire season was set for an early start.

"We've gone to a lot of fires that are avoidable," Mr Stacey said.

"People think because we're in winter mode they're fine but there's been warm weather and we've had fires around since Saturday.

"Fire season has come early."

Residents can prepare for bushfire season by removing overhanging trees and branches from around the house, ensuring home insurance includes disaster cover and ensuring the property is easily accessible for emergency officials.