Fires, formals and freedom fight - it’s been a big 2 weeks

The fire front rages on the top of Black Snake Range on Sunday evening. Photo taken from Thorneside Rd, Widgee.

WHILE the Class of 2019 provided the region with a stunning and glamorous spark last week, it was sparks of a different kind that were causing havoc for property owners and firefighters in the western parts of the region.

Indeed, it has been a frightening couple of weeks for many of our friends and neighbours this past fornight, with fires threatening homes at Black Snake and Cinnabar.

While the worst threat has eased today those fires are still being closely monitored and it would only take the wrong sort of weather conditions to make them flare up.

The weather conditions we are all hoping and praying for must surely arrive sooner or later. Rain. We need it bad.

If we don’t get it soon the region bay again be drought declared, though there are plenty who think it should be drought declared right now. At least then our farmers might be entitled to more support.

Fear and drama has been occuring on the highway and our local streets too, with a Southside man remanded in custody this week after allegedly leading police on a wild and terrifying chase that ended in a crash on the Sunshine Coast.

He wasn’t the only one to front court this week. Drink drivers were there copping their punishment on Thursday morning.

Keeping you - our wonderful and loyal readers - abreast of all the breaking news, as well as what our council is up to and everything else that happens in this region, is what we love doing here at The Gympie Times.

Sadly, we find ourselves in a fight now to defend our right to information in this country - YOUR right to information. Government at all levels would love nothing more than to choke the life out of freedom of the press.

Without us, politicians would have free reign to bamboozle, lie, manipulate and god knows what else. This can not happen.

Like the meme says, first they took the journalists - we don’t know what happened after that.

Well that’s enough from me. Have a great weekend everyone - maybe I will catch you at the races tomorrow. It’s going to be huge. Good luck to everyone who is entered in the car draw.