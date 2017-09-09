Fires are being fought to Gympie's west and south

FIRE fighters are on the scene of two bush fires burning near Gympie: one just south of the city and one just to the west.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a grass fire burning near Boundary Drive and Gympie Woolooga Rd, Widgee.

This fire broke out about 8.30am today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire fighters are conducting backburning operations in the area to contain the blaze.

Just south of Gympie, fire fighters from QFES and Parks and Wildlife are fighting a bushfire near Madill Rd at Tandur, north of Traveston.

The fire broke out about 3.30pm on Thursday, August 24, and authorities say it is not posing a threat to property at this time.

Fire fighters and QPWS personnel are carrying out a number of backburning operations in the area.

Tandur and surrounding areas may be affected by smoke this afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.