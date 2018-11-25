Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are battling blazes in Queensland on Saturday night.
Firefighters are battling blazes in Queensland on Saturday night.
Weather

Unpredictable Queensland fire threatens homes

by Stephanie Bedo
25th Nov 2018 6:24 AM

An unpredictable bushfire is raging in Queensland as firefighters battle several blazes across the state.

The fire north of Bundaberg is threatening properties near Round Hill after being upgraded to a watch and act alert on Saturday evening.

Firefighters are warning local residents to prepare to leave their homes.

The blaze has been described as unpredictable and is moving in a north-easterly direction towards Bousgas Drive, Springs Road and Anderson Way.

The bushfire north of Bundaberg has been upgraded.
The bushfire north of Bundaberg has been upgraded.

 

Locals have been advised to follow their bushfire survival plan and be ready to leave quickly.

Meanwhile, a fire near Undullah, near Ipswich, which was moving slowly east towards properties near Mt Elliot Road and Flinders Peak Conservation Park, has been downgraded to an alert level.

Earlier, hikers in Flinders Peak Conservation Park near Ipswich were told to leave immediately via text message about 12.30pm due to the blaze, however that warning was cancelled by late afternoon.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat

More Stories

bushfire editors picks emergency services fire

Top Stories

    New lease of life for this River Rd building

    premium_icon New lease of life for this River Rd building

    News Gympie welcomed a new antique store on the cnr of the Bruce Highway this week.

    WATCH: The moment Gympie woman won a brand new Mazda

    premium_icon WATCH: The moment Gympie woman won a brand new Mazda

    News Imagine winning a brand new car - well one Gympie woman did.

    'Biggest crowd by far' - Gympie races turns it on

    premium_icon 'Biggest crowd by far' - Gympie races turns it on

    News Record crowds celebrated 150 years of racing at the weekend.

    GALLERY: 25 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

    premium_icon GALLERY: 25 glamour photos from Fashions on the Field

    News CHECK out some of the photos from Gympie's Fashion on the Fields.

    Local Partners