Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Gundiah.
Firefighters are working to control a blaze near Gundiah.
News

Crews on scene at Gundiah fire

Shaun Ryan
by
29th Dec 2019 1:22 PM

FIRE crews are working to control a vegetation fire in the Gundiah area.  

The blaze near Emerys Bridge and Wade roads currently poses no threat to property.  

QFES said people living nearby the fire might be affected by smoke and have been asked to close their windows and doors.  

"If suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," a spokesperson said.  

Motorists should drive with caution and to the prevailing conditions.  

Residents who are concerned that their property is under threat are being advised to call triple 0 immediately.

editors picks fcc firefighters fires gundiah qfes qld
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boatie's crucial move in hour-long waterway arrest

        premium_icon Boatie's crucial move in hour-long waterway arrest

        News WATCH: The Nambour man was throwing rocks and yelling at people before he jumped in a river with cops hot on his tail.

        Patient airlifted after marine sting on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Patient airlifted after marine sting on Fraser Island

        News A marine sting has been reported on Fraser Island.

        Drought-stricken farmer dismayed after thief steals his car

        premium_icon Drought-stricken farmer dismayed after thief steals his car

        Crime A farmer watched on in disbelief as his car was stolen

        Mum’s plea for drivers to stop ‘flying’ down beach

        premium_icon Mum’s plea for drivers to stop ‘flying’ down beach

        Crime A mum holidaying has pleaded for drivers to slow down on the beach