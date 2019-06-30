Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Meaty misunderstanding causes false alarm for fire fighters

30th Jun 2019 11:28 AM | Updated: 2:02 PM

UPDATE: A reported fire at a Toowoomba butcher shop has been determined as smoking meats.

A concerned passer-by reported to emergency services smoke was seen coming from Meat at Shane's at the Wilsonton Heights Plaza about 11.20am.

Firefighters forced entry into the premises to investigate the incident and determined meats were being smoke inside the store.

INITIAL: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a butcher shop on fire in Toowoomba.

Initial reports suggest a fire has broken out at Meat at Shane's in Wilsonton Heights.

The shop is located in the Wilsonton Heights Plaza, at the corner of Hogg and Tor Sts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident reported about 11.20am.

editors picks meat at shanes queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba wilsonton heights
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Family remember Gympie man lost in Vietnam War, 50 years on

    premium_icon Family remember Gympie man lost in Vietnam War, 50 years on

    News 'He was only over there six weeks when he was killed.'

    30 heart warming photos from Gympie's Mother Daughter Ball

    premium_icon 30 heart warming photos from Gympie's Mother Daughter Ball

    News 'There are 1000 milk bottles used it took at least a few months'

    Man tries Gympie Show getaway after shoulder-charging cop

    premium_icon Man tries Gympie Show getaway after shoulder-charging cop

    News He tried jumping from a carpark railing and fell 5m into a paddock.

    Amazing refuge helped elderly couple through tough fight

    premium_icon Amazing refuge helped elderly couple through tough fight

    News Gympie's Shirley and Neville Teale were running out of options