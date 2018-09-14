Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Firefighters called to Bruce Highway blaze

Amber Hooker
by
14th Sep 2018 11:10 AM

UPDATE 11AM: TWO fire crews were called to a Bruce Highway blaze this morning.

A grass fire broke out on a median strip in the Coochin Creek are near Roy's Road, Glass House Mountains.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the source of the fire was unknown, but crews extinguished it in about five minutes before 11am.

The call came through about 10.30am, and firefighters had left the scene as of 11am.

10.40AM: FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to a Bruce Hwy blaze, which broke out on a median strip about 10.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews are en route to the Glass House Mountains area.

They were not on scene as of 10.35am, and could not advise traffic conditions.

The source of the fire is unknown at this time.

Further information to follow.

bruce highway fire queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Glenwood woman raises shock local aged care concerns

    premium_icon Glenwood woman raises shock local aged care concerns

    News A GLENWOOD woman has come forward with concerns about the quality of at-home care being provided to her 96-year-old mother.

    Decade after 70% rate hike, farmers fume over latest hit

    premium_icon Decade after 70% rate hike, farmers fume over latest hit

    Council News Farmers questions mayor's claim they under contribute.

    Gary the Goat is dead - but we're not done with him yet

    Gary the Goat is dead - but we're not done with him yet

    Pets & Animals Iconic Gary the Goat is getting taxidermied in the Gympie region.

    'You're made to feel embarrassed and ashamed' - DV victim

    premium_icon 'You're made to feel embarrassed and ashamed' - DV victim

    News Gympie woman fighting back from her traumatic past to inspire change

    Local Partners