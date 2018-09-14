Firefighters called to Bruce Highway blaze

UPDATE 11AM: TWO fire crews were called to a Bruce Highway blaze this morning.

A grass fire broke out on a median strip in the Coochin Creek are near Roy's Road, Glass House Mountains.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the source of the fire was unknown, but crews extinguished it in about five minutes before 11am.

The call came through about 10.30am, and firefighters had left the scene as of 11am.

10.40AM: FIREFIGHTERS are rushing to a Bruce Hwy blaze, which broke out on a median strip about 10.30am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews are en route to the Glass House Mountains area.

They were not on scene as of 10.35am, and could not advise traffic conditions.

The source of the fire is unknown at this time.

Further information to follow.