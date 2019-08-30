Fired up Gympie Devils ready to fight for under-14 crown

Photos View Photo Gallery

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gympie Devils under-14s girls are preparing for their first grand final berth in their second year in the competition today at Bribie Island.

The girls take on the combined team of Kawana/Caloundra/Beerwah and coach Tom "Krossy” Kross said it was not going to be easy.

"They have got over us once and we have beaten them twice during the normal season,” he said.

"They were who we had to beat to go straight through to the grand final.

"It will be a tough game because they played last week and we have had the week off.

"I have a lot of faith in the girls, they have a lot of heart.”

The Devils dominated the season, recording just three losses and finishing equal first.

"It has been a really good year and they have really gone a long way,” he said.

"They lost three (games) for the year. They have really improved and come together really well.

"We finished equal first but finished second because of for and against.”

Krossy said the biggest strength the girls had was their teamwork.

"The way they back each other, they are just there for each other the whole game,” he said.

"Especially in defence, they have had really good goal line defence this year, which has surprised me because we have had so many new girls.”

Despite coaching for about four years, this was Krossy's first time coaching girls and it was a challenge at first.

"First training session I was thinking 'what have I got myself in for here?',” he said.

"There was girls turning up to training with make-up on but they are the ones that probably go the hardest.

"Within the first few weeks you could see they were getting a grip of what we were trying to achieve. It has been really surprising but it has been good to be a part of actually.”

Devils v Kawana/Caloundra/Beerwah at Bribie Island, kick-off 10.20am.