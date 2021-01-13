Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

by SAM FLANAGAN
13th Jan 2021 11:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A frightening carjacking has transpired in Townsville this morning, with the offender possessing a firearm before fleeing in man's car.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service said the incident occurred around 4.15am at the Night Owl on Hugh St, Currajong.

The spokesman said a man was sitting in his vehicle when a motorbike came up beside him.

It's believed a person on the motorbike had a firearm sitting in their lap and requested the keys to the man's a car, a 2005 green Ford Falcon sedan.

The driver of the Falcon handed over the keys and exited the vehicle.

It's believed a third car, a Toyota LandCruiser, then arrived at the scene before all three vehicles fled together along Hugh St.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Firearm involved in frightening carjacking

More Stories

armed crime. guns car jacking crime stolen car

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $65k ’love scam’ lands truckie with jail sentence

        Premium Content $65k ’love scam’ lands truckie with jail sentence

        Crime A man who swindled $65,000 from a stranger’s financial planner says he was being duped by a dating site scam.

        FULL LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gympie Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Cops bust Gympie dad with weed stash, bongs and plants

        Premium Content Cops bust Gympie dad with weed stash, bongs and plants

        News Police searched the 24-year-old man’s home twice in one week, finding his large...

        SNEAK PEEK: Inside Scarlet Harem as brothel reopens

        Premium Content SNEAK PEEK: Inside Scarlet Harem as brothel reopens

        Business The Sunshine Coast’s first legal brothel has reopened.