FIRE UPDATE: Bushfire burning at Cooloola campground

FOREST ON FIRE: Trees on fire as a massive bushfire approaches the road near Tinnanbar yesterday. Firefighters started backburning (pictured) and enacting a defence plan to contain the bushfire outside the town. Blake Antrobus

UPDATE - Saturday 1pm

THREE QFES and QPWS crews are involved in fighting a bushfire which has broken out near the Freshwater campground at Cooloola.

QFES have said the fire is burning "in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road and the Western Break”.

The crews are working on "constructing fire breaks and working to contain the blaze”.

QFES advises the following:

"Those camping or using walking/driving tracks within the Great Sandy National Park should follow the advice of QPWS and other authorities.

"Smoke may affect Cooloola, Rainbow Beach and surrounds. Residents are asked to close windows and doors.

"Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

"Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

As of 8am this morning fire crews remained on scene at the Tinnanbar bushfire burning on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Road.

That fire was "contained and ... posing no threat to property at this time” as of the latest update.

Six crews remained at the contained and non-threatening Tuan Forest fire at Hedleys Main Access Road as of 12:21pm.

Crews had cleared out from the reported Kilkivan blaze by 10:24am this morning, likewise at Glenbar at 12:09pm.

One crew remained patrolling a vegetation fire at Booubyjan at 6:17am this morning, while another kept an eye on the vegetation fire at Cherbourg at 11:15am.

Stay tuned here for updates on the Queensland fires.

EARLIER - FRIDAY 6pm

TWO additional QFES crews were tasked to help fight a vegetation fire which intensified at Kilkivan yesterday afternoon.

By 4.10pm four crews were at the scene, but as many as five had been out battling the blaze on Running Creek Rd earlier in the day.

QFES advised that "smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area”.

Eleven crews were at the serious forest fire which surrounded a small fishing village just north of the Cooloola Coast at Tinnanbar and Tuan Forest, impacting Hedleys Main Access Rd as of 6.08pm.

The crews were "monitoring (the) fire burning near Hedleys Main Access Rd, off Tinnanbar Rd, near Hedleys Camp”.

"Firefighters have contained the blaze and will continue to monitor overnight,” a QFES media release said.

A vegetation fire burning near One Twenty Nine Rd at Glenbar, west of Tiaro, was posing no threat to properties and did not require any crews on scene as at 10.20am.

Another fire at Murray Rd, Cherbourg, had one crew patrolling as of 9.18am, while yet another blaze at Ettrickdale Rd, Booubyjan, required no attention at 12.07pm.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service worked late last night to put in fire breaks and containment lines at a Cooloola, so the fire on Freshwater Rd that was first reported yesterday morning, only required one crew on patrol at 1.55pm.

QFES advised crews were "no longer required on scene” of the bushfire burning near the Toolara State Forest at Cooloola Cove as of the latest update at 7.25pm last night.

The warning level remained at "Stay Informed”.

No crews were on scene of the vegetation fire on Bullock Point Rd at Inskip.

UPDATE Friday 2pm:

TWO additional QFES crews have been tasked to help fight a vegetation fire still burning at Kilkivan this afternoon.

As of 2:07pm four crews were at the scene, along with one still in transit.

All fires burning within the Gympie/South Burnett region as of 2:45pm Friday afternoon. QFES

The fire is burning at Running Creek Road and QFES advises "smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area”.

16 crews remain on the scene of a serious forest fire which surrounds a small fishing village just north of the Cooloola Coast at Tinnanbar and Tuan Forest, impacting Hedleys Main Access Road as of 1:54pm.

A vegetation fire burning near One Twenty Nine Road at Glenbar, west of Tiaro, was posing no threat to properties and did not require any crews on scene as at 10:20am.

Another fire at Murray Road in Cherbourg had one crew patrolling as of 9:18am, while yet another blaze at Ettrickdale Rd, Booubyjan required no immediate attention at 12:07pm.

After Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service worked late last night to put in fire breaks and containment lines at a Cooloola fire on Freshwater Rd that was first reported yesterday morning, one crew remained on patrol at 1:55pm.

QFES advised their crews were "no longer required on scene” of the bushfire burning near the Toolara State Forest at Cooloola Cove as of the latest update at 7:25pm last night.

The warning level remained at "Stay Informed”.

No crews were on scene of the previously reported vegetation fire on Bullock Point Road at Inskip.

UPDATE Friday 7am:

WHILE a wall of flames surrounded a fishing village just to the north on the Fraser Coast, two forest fires on the Cooloola Coast and another near Kilkivan needed attention in the Gympie region.

Last night officers from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service worked late to put in fire breaks and containment lines at a Cooloola fire on Freshwater Rd that was first reported yesterday morning, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

A small fire that broke out at Inskip on Bullock Point Rd sometime before 9pm last night was also being managed by QPWS, the spokeswoman said.

While a vegetation fire near Running Creek RD, Kilkivan did not require QFES crews at the scene.

OUR HEROES: File photo of a fire. A bushfire has broken out at Cooloola Cove and is headed into the Toolara forestry. QFES

All three fires are posing no threat to property and are at the "stay informed” level, however QFES advised that smoke may affect residents and motorists in the above areas:

"Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

"Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

"If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.”

UPDATE Thursday:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have advised their crews "are no longer required on scene” of the bushfire burning at Cooloola Cove as of the latest update at 7:25pm Thursday night.

QFES maintained the warning level for the fire as STAY INFORMED.

Residents are advised to "keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes”.

An 80ha fire-front bearing down on the fishing village of Tinnanbar as at 3:10pm was downgraded from SEEK SHELTER to PREPARE TO LEAVE at 6:30pm.

"More than a dozen crews and water bombing planes” were attempting to protect the small community this afternoon.

The latest QFES update says "it is now safe for residents to be in the area. However, you need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan. If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly”.

Currently as at 6.30pm on Thursday 29 November, a slow-moving bushfire is burning on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Road, Tinnanbar. Firefighters have managed to contain the fire with the assistance of waterboming aircraft. Fire is no longer impacting Tinnanbar Road and the road has reopened. A large number of crews are still working in the area so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If conditions change firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

- Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

- If you have a bushfire survival plan, finalise it now so you are ready to follow it.

- If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if you leave the area.

- Advise family and friends of your plan.

- Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

- If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

- Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

- Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

- Pack important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) in case you need to leave the area.

- Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

- Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

- Take action to protect your livestock.

- Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

- Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

- Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

- Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

- Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

- Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

EARLIER

A BUSHFIRE is burning at Cooloola Cove and heading into the Toolara Forestry

Fires across the state at 1pm today. Rural Fire

Residents are urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

As at 3.30pm, the bushfire is travelling from Rainbow Beach Road in a westerly direction into the Toolara State Forest.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map