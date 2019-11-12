WATCH: Fire tornado wreaks havoc in bushfire zone

An image from a video of a fire storm near Lake Mary on Monday. Picture: Supplied

A VOLUNTEER firefighter is lucky to be alive after a "whirlybird" of fire threw sheets of iron and other debris flying as he was trying to create a fire break.

Billy Geddes wrote on Facebook that he was the firefighter inside a grader outside a property near Lake Mary on Monday when a firestorm, that was captured on video, erupted.

"We turn up today and start putting extra break in and then notice the back burn wasn't done," he wrote.

"We saved the house but last minute and due to the 30ft high whirlybird of fire in their back yard there were sheets of iron flying, one took out the top of the grader I was on and it was lucky no one on the ground got hit (sic)."

The whirlybird of fire and smoke was filmed just outside a home near Lake Mary in the Livingstone Shire, about 540km from Brisbane, on Monday, where a bushfire warning remains in place.

Kirsty Boswood, 33, of Barmoya, said her husband Dan was among some of the volunteer rural fire brigade firefighters from Barmoya and Lake Mary who helped control the fire.

"The fire was on a private property in Lake Mary," she said.

"The house was only twenty metres behind the whirly wind."

Mrs Boswood said the grader can be seen in the video being hit by debris.

"Then some tin hits the grader, and it just shows how dangerous the conditions are," she said.

A helicopter can also be seen flying above the smoke and debris being blown around everywhere.

Mrs Boswood wrote on her Facebook page that the fire conditions shown in the video were "just insane" and a "small snippet of what conditions are like fighting this fire."

"(Dan) like many others in our community who are fighting this are volunteers, honestly what they do and all the QFES is nothing short of amazingly courageous, all to save someone else's property and lives," she said.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has updated a bushfire warning level to 'watch and act' for residents of the Cobraball, Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary bushfire as of 9.45am today and have urged residents to be prepared to evacuate.

"A slow-moving but dangerous fire is continuing to travel from Cobraball towards Bungundarra, Maryvale and Lake Mary," the update states.

"The fire is still impacting Mount Lizard, east of Evans Road, south of Mapes Road, south of Ingrey Road, east of Serpentine Road and north of Cobraball Road.

"Fire crews are continuing to conduct back burning operations and working to contain the fire. Firefighting aircraft have been operating in the area throughout the morning supporting ground crews.

The QFES also states residents should not expect to see a firefighter at their door.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the warning states.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.