Fire threat eases, Widgee turns it on for talent search

PERFORMERS from near and far converged on Widgee last weekend for the annual talent search.

Aimee, Dennis and Victor Comino.

Despite the doom and gloom of bushfires and drought, it was a stunner of a weekend with people lining up to showcase their wonderful array of talent in categories covering Vocals, Bush Ballads, Country Rock/Pop & Song-writing.

Frank Charles presenting Bianca Murphy and Briana Dinsdale with trophies for Junior B Country Rock/Pop.

Judges had a difficult job with the quality of contestants, who played music of days gone by as well as songs they’ve written of their life and experiences.

The concert on Saturday night was amazing with the Widgee CountryMusic Club band performing and supporting artists Ash Williamson, Linda Hanson and Karen Thomsen while Bill Chambers was absolutely incredible.

Sunday's judging panel (from left) Bill Chambers, Lincoln Phelps and Kev Starkey.

The audience was spoiled with a line-up of talent that long be remembered.

The atmosphere was electric with music and magic, and “Oh! what a night” it was.

Thanks go to all the volunteers who helped in the Bushman’s Bar & Kitchen, catering for the entire weekend while WCMC members worked continually behind the scenes to keep the spotlight on the contestants and ensure things ran smoothly.

Paul and Breeann O'Donnell

Thanks also to sponsors Campbell’s Trucks, Bobcats & Landscaping; Theebine Hotel; Katek; ABC Radio; The Gympie Times; Radio Zinc; Widgee Bushman’s Bar; The Webb Family; Backline Garage; Ted Senior; and Widgee Country Music Club; and a massive thank-you to judges Bill Chambers, John Green, Kev Starkey and Lincoln Phelps.

Dorrie Muller took home the trophy for Third place in the Country Rock/Pop section.

Overall winners were Sarah Hemze of Brisbane for the junior trophy while the trophy for best adult performer was won by Alison Jensen of Gympie, who also won the much coveted Webb Brothers Trophy, an everlasting tribute to the music and the talent of The Webb Brothers of Widgee.

Congratulations to the WCMC on a fantastic weekend.

Pat and Phil Newland.

Results

Vocals

Junior A: 1st Sarah Hemze, 2nd Dennis Comino, 3rd Paige Kelleher.

Junior B: 1st Briana Dinsdale, 2nd Bianca Murphy, 3rd Paige & Molly Kelleher.

Adult: 1st Alison Jensen, 2nd Ricardo Hemze, 3rd Cheryl Anderson.

Senior: 1st Ken Dinsdale, 2nd Mike Nolan, 3rd Christine Higginson.

Contestants Molly and Paige Kelleher of Glastonbury.

Bush Ballad

Junior A: 1st Sarah Hemze, 2nd Dennis Comino.

Junior B: 1st Bianca Murphy, 2nd Briana Dinsdale.

Adult: 1st Alison Jensen, 2nd Cheryl Anderson.

Senior: 1st Ken Dinsdale, 2nd Christine Higginson, 3rd Mike Nolan.

Enjoying the show at Widgee this weekend were Amanda Jensen, Jenny Murphy and Kate Chambers.

Country Rock/Pop

Junior A: 1st Sarah Hemze, 2nd Dennis Comino.

Junior B: 1st Bianca Murphy, 2nd Briana Dinsdale, 3rd Paige and Molly Kelleher.

Adult: 1st Alison Jensen, 2nd Cheryl Anderson, 3rd Ricardo Hemze.

Senior: 1st Christine Higginson, 2nd Ken Dinsdale, 3rd Dorrie Muller.

Ken & Briana Dinsdale chatting with Casey and Sarah Hamze at the Talent Search.

Songwriters’ Originals

Open: 1st Cheryl Anderson, 2nd Bianca Murphy, 3rd Sarah Hemze.