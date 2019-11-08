Menu
Fire threat closes plantation forests in Gympie region

Shelley Strachan
8th Nov 2019 12:13 PM
ALL plantations managed by HQPlantations in state forests and on HQPlantations freehold land from Mackay to the NSW border have been closed to the public until next week due to very high to severe fire danger.

“The Forest Fire Behaviour and Weather Summary published by QFES has advised us of very high to extreme fire conditions where fires can develop quickly and will travel fast, with considerable incidence of spot fires occurring,” said HQPlantations Fire Protection Manager, Andrew Dunn.

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, firefighter Josh Petrell monitors the Kincade Fire burning near Healdsburg, Calif. Authorities say a massive wildfire that destroyed hundreds of buildings in Sonoma County wine country has been fully contained. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the blaze that destroyed 174 homes and 200 other buildings was 100% contained as of
“With these dry conditions and north westerly winds, the rate of fire spread is predicted to be up to 700 to 800m per hour with flames as high as 10m and spotting up to 1.2km,” he said.

For public safety, all plantations in south east and central Queensland have been closed including popular recreation destinations in the Glasshouse Mountains, Fraser Coast, Mary Valley and Byfield. Fire bans are also in place across the region.

Mr Dunn said the situation will be reassessed on Tuesday, November 12, at which time the plantations based on current weather forecasts are expected to be reopened.

“Public safety in the event of a fire is a priority, however public access can also bring a higher risk of fires starting due to hot exhausts in proximity with dry grass and unsafe behaviour like discarding cigarettes.”

Undertaking recreation in extreme temperatures can also increase the risk of heat stress or heat exhaustion resulting in serious illness or death.

HQPlantations is monitoring conditions from fire towers and cameras and has fire-fighting crew and equipment on standby, including a helicopter with a 3000L water tank.

Mr Dunn is appealing to the public to take this closure seriously to help ensure HQPlantations visitors, plantation neighbours, staff and contractors remain safe.

