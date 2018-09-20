FIRE STORM: 'I had 40 acres disappear in 15 seconds'
WOOLOOGA grazier and hay grower Ross McClymont watched 40 of his acres disappear in 15 seconds on the first day of the Woolooga bush fire.
Mr McClymont was furiously trying to create a fire break on Wednesday while up to 20 men beat at the relentless fire with wet hessian sacks, fighting a blaze that 15 minutes earlier was a safe distance from the property.
"At 1pm I went over to shift irrigation and it was burning up the hill," he said.
"And then within quarter of an hour it was at the fence."
"Even the dirt was on fire."
Firefighters stopped the fire engulfing the Pike Rd property's hay shed, Mr McClymont said.
"There were a lot of people here - when it got close to the shed that's when they all showed up," he said.
"People come from everywhere to help.
"It's good to have mates."
The manpower stopped the grazier's house and sheds from disappearing, but ground, fences and a neighbour's tractor being used to fight the fire fell victim to it.
"At least my babies are alright," he said of his herd that were shifted to safety.
He worried though for a nearby neighbour, that had to put down burnt cattle this morning, he said.
Reports came in earlier this afternoon that the fire returned to the property and burnt Mr McClymont's hay shed, but this could not be confirmed.