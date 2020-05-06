Fire season prep: How to use lockdown time

BE PREPARED: Fire services are urging residents to prepare for the worst, as fire conditions deteriorate.

QUEENSLAND’S Rural Fire Service is urging Gympie region people to use COVID-19 lockdown time to help avoid any 2019-style bushfire disaster.

With another fire season coming up fast, Gympie’s Rural Fire Service area director, Michael Kerr urged simple precautions including mowing and cleaning up leaf litter on lawns and in guttering.

If hazard reduction burning is needed, he said householders should contact their area’s fire warden for advice on good practice and legal requirements, including obtaining a permit for any fire more than 2m across.

He recommended consulting the “Fire Warden Finder” interactive website, which enables householders to key in their address to obtain a phone number for their nearest fire warden.

Wardens can advise on weather conditions and permit availability, as well as any requirements such as holding off in windy conditions and sometimes not burning until after 3pm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has rated the Gympie region fire danger as “High” and its regional forecast indicates the tiny amount of rain we could get today is unlikely to make much difference to the generally dry and increasingly dangerous conditions.

A medium chance of up to 2mm is about the best hope offered by today’s seven-day forecast, with only a slight chance of rain and not much of it even then, on Friday and Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service commissioner Greg Leach urged the community to be proactive after last year’s disastrous fire season and prepare fire plans and take action on fuel reduction.

If that involves any sort of controlled burn, the Rural Fire Service needs to know.

Rural fires regional manager Alan Gillespie said simple fire preparations could make a big difference.

“There are many simple ways to ensure your property is in order; regularly mow your lawn, trim low hanging branches, clean gutters and remove any flammable material from around your home,” he said.

Extra measures for rural landholders include “creating and maintaining firebreaks, ensuring your fire fighting equipment is in working order and conducting hazard reduction burns.”

Mr Gillespie said residents were responsible for managing the fuel loads on their properties.