Fire, roads and barrels of election pork

THE Palaszczuk Government briefly lost its majority in State Parliament this week, as cross-bench supporters showed how cross they can get over claimed pork barrelling in the new State Budget.

Even government supporters in Katters Australian Party sided with the LNP to condemn claimed road infrastructure cuts in regional Queensland (see story Page 7) and big spending in Brisbane.

But Gympie MP Tony Perrett was all fired up about something else altogether.

He accused the government of ripping $1.3million out of promised Rainbow Beach money and redirecting it to the Bundaberg electorate of Labor's Leanne Donaldson.

As the government announced $70million for Queensland Fire and Emergency Service over the next two years, Mr Perrett accused the government of withdrawing funding for "a vital new fire and rescue station" at Rainbow Beach "to prop up a Labor Member (Ms Donaldson)."

The government disagreed with all its critics and said claims of road funding cuts were "LNP nonsense," also denying Mr Perrett's fire station claims.

Mr Perrett said the government last year had "trumpeted claims in a glossy, shiny brochure that it had allocated $300,000 for the Rainbow Beach Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Station, out of a total $1.3-million spend to replace the station."

But despite allegedly needing only another $200,000 to complete the Bundaberg station, it had been allocated $1.3million, exactly what had been estimated as the cost of the Rainbow Beach project, for which he said nothing was allocated.

"This is an appallingly blatant display of pork barrelling at the expense of Rainbow Beach," he said.

Late yesterday, the office of Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan issued a "not so" statement to The Gympie Times.

A spokeswoman said the money was there, even if in forward estimates for next year and the year after.

"The Public Safety Business Agency on behalf of QFES are currently negotiating the purchase of land adjoining the existing Rainbow Beach Auxiliary Fire and Rescue Station to allow for redevelopment of the station.

"$1.8million has been allocated to (buy) the additional land," she said.