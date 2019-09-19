Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMALL MERCIES: Fire danger remains
SMALL MERCIES: Fire danger remains "Very High” in Gympie and nearby regions, but the bureau forecasts some possible but tiny rain relief through to next Tuesday. Luke Sondergeld
News

FIRE RISK: Hope at last as weather change predicted

Arthur Gorrie
by
19th Sep 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE is hope at last - just over the horizon - as a parched region copes with continuing very high fire danger, according to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

But the bureau warns there is not that much hope and not much rain to be hoped for.

Firefighters may well adopt an "all donations gratefully received” attitude, however.

The good news is that forecast "slight” chances of rain are at the high end of that range (up to 30 per cent) and recur every day from tomorrow to Tuesday.

A gambler may well see repeated 30 per cent chances as indicative of a good chance on at least one of those days.

But even that possible rain will not do all that much damping down.

The 30 per cent chance tomorrow is for only for .4mm in the gauge, according to the six-day forecast.

Other days are no better until Tuesday, when the amount of possible rain will reach a still tiny 2mm, the bureau said this morning.

Fire danger remains at the "Very High” level throughout.

After a sunny day today with 15 to 20km/h winds and a maximum of 30C, tomorrow is forecast to be partly cloudy, with similar wind, a 20 per cent chance of a shower and temperatures from 10C to 29C.

Friday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a 20 per cent chance of a shower, light winds and temperatures from 11C to 27C.

The weekend should be partly cloudy with light winds and a 30 per cent chance of a shower during both mornings.

Monday is forecast to be also partly cloudy, with light winds, a 20 per cent chance of rain and temperatures from 11C to 31C

Tuesday is more hopeful, with encouraging cloudy conditions, a 30 per cent possibility of rain to 2mm and light winds becoming southeasterly 15km/h to 20km/h during the day.

Sun protection is recommended every day through to Sunday.

bureau of meteorology fire danger gympie weather gympie weather forecast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Developer on $8m project says council planners wrong

    premium_icon Developer on $8m project says council planners wrong

    Council News 'We prepare and lodge a significant number of DA's and this issue has never arisen.'

    Students vanishing from historic Gympie school

    premium_icon Students vanishing from historic Gympie school

    Education Region's shrinking schools revealed.

    REVEALED: Snapshot into Gympie property auction action

    premium_icon REVEALED: Snapshot into Gympie property auction action

    News How does Gympie compare on the auction scene?

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website