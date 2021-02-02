Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

by Shayla Bulloch
2nd Feb 2021 7:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SUBURBAN home has been damaged after a large fire ripped through both storeys on Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to Tyler St at Heatley about 6.50pm to reports of the large house fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire started underneath the highset home.

Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL
Crews at the scene of a house fire at Heatley. PHOTO: JANE WALL

The fire was under control about 6.55pm, but the spokeswoman said it had spread to the top level by the time it was fully extinguished about 7.20pm.

Fire crews made the area safe before leaving the scene in the hands of police overnight.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said they remained at the house this morning.

Fire investigators were set to arrive at the home today to determine how the fire started.

The police spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the fire was suspicious.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Fire rips through two-storey home in overnight blaze

More Stories

fire townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver dies after truck plunges down embankment

        Premium Content Driver dies after truck plunges down embankment

        Breaking Police have delivered the worst news possible to the family of a man killed when the truck he was driving rolled down an embankment.

        UPDATE: Police know identity of body found at Rainbow Beach

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police know identity of body found at Rainbow Beach

        News Police are trying to work out the circumstances surrounding the death of a man...

        Mechanic threatens neighbour with vegemite covered knife

        Premium Content Mechanic threatens neighbour with vegemite covered knife

        News A meet up with the Gympie unit block “friends” turned ugly when a butter knife...

        More than 20 good reasons to hit Rainbow Beach festival

        Premium Content More than 20 good reasons to hit Rainbow Beach festival

        Music Big Summer Blowout festival to hit Rainbow Beach in February