Fire of unknown size burns at Camp Kerr

A fire is currently burning at Camp Kerr at Tin Can Bay, where Defence personnel are working alongside firefighters to control it. (File photo)

THE size and nature of a vegetation fire burning in the Wide Bay Training Area at Tin Can Bay is unknown.

Australian Defence Force and HQ Plantation personnel were on the scene after it broke out yesterday.

They worked alongside firefighters who set up fire breaks to contain it, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said.

The fire was reportedly impacting the area around Maryborough Cooloola Rd with smoke but was posing no threat to property.

Defence personnel performed perimeter checks of the fire overnight, the spokeswoman said, with five fire crews arriving back on the scene this morning.

“Fire crews will be assessing the back burn put in place last night,” she said.

“(The fire) might be along ridge lines – we are trying to assess how far it has gotten and then get a plan together about maintaining fire breaks.

“There is no threat to property.”

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day, QFES warns.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition and keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.