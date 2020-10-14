Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire is currently burning at Camp Kerr at Tin Can Bay, where Defence personnel are working alongside firefighters to control it. (File photo)
A fire is currently burning at Camp Kerr at Tin Can Bay, where Defence personnel are working alongside firefighters to control it. (File photo)
News

Fire of unknown size burns at Camp Kerr

Frances Klein
14th Oct 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE size and nature of a vegetation fire burning in the Wide Bay Training Area at Tin Can Bay is unknown.

Australian Defence Force and HQ Plantation personnel were on the scene after it broke out yesterday.

They worked alongside firefighters who set up fire breaks to contain it, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said.

RELATED: Fireys backburn large circle around Curra fire overnight

The fire was reportedly impacting the area around Maryborough Cooloola Rd with smoke but was posing no threat to property.

Defence personnel performed perimeter checks of the fire overnight, the spokeswoman said, with five fire crews arriving back on the scene this morning.

“Fire crews will be assessing the back burn put in place last night,” she said.

“(The fire) might be along ridge lines – we are trying to assess how far it has gotten and then get a plan together about maintaining fire breaks.

“There is no threat to property.”

MORE NEWS: Councillor target of complaint over Facebook posts

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day, QFES warns.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition and keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

blaze burning camp kerr cooloola coast gympie fires qfes tin can bay wide bay training area
Gympie Times

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 11:12 AM
    14 new COVID cases in NSW

    14 new COVID cases in NSW
    • 14th Oct 2020 10:57 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum stole morphine from ambulance to support her baby

        Premium Content Mum stole morphine from ambulance to support her baby

        News The Gympie court heard the Tin Can Bay mum had planned on selling the stolen morphine to provide for her four month old baby

        Teens taken to hospital following Mary Valley crash

        Premium Content Teens taken to hospital following Mary Valley crash

        News Two teenagers were taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Yabba Creek...

        • 14th Oct 2020 9:55 AM
        UPDATE: Fireys backburn large circle around Curra fire overnight

        Premium Content UPDATE: Fireys backburn large circle around Curra fire...

        News Fireys were working hard until 2am this morning to contain a fire that broke out at...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites