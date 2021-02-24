Fire in Gympie paddock needed 7 crews to contain

Seven fire crews were on the scene of two grass fires burning in Gympie yesteday. Photo: File

Seven fire crews were on the scene of two grass fires burning in Gympie yesteday. Photo: File

Two grass fires that were burning in a paddock on Cootharaba Rd yesterday have been extinguished.

Emergency calls were made about 1pm yesterday afternoon, with a rural fire crew rushing to the scene.

Within half an hour two urban firefighting crews and five rural crews were battling the blazes, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

The fires posed not threat to property.

By 5.45pm the “stacks” that had been burning were still smouldering but the perimeter was under control, the spokeswoman said.

Firefighters made the area safe and handed over to private landholders last night.

