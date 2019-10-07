Fire guts home while residents watch on

Fire has destroyed a family home at Wilson's Pocket near Gympie as its residents were forced to watch on.

Six firecrews responded to a call that a property on Yeltukka Rd, near Wilson's Pocket Rd, was fully engulfed in fire shortly before 11pm.

No residents were home but a QFES spokeswoman said they returned to find crews battling the blaze.

The roof collapsed after midnight, forcing firefighters to turn their attention to containing the blaze to protect neighbouring properties.

The fire had spread to vegetation outside the home but crews extinguished the secondary blaze before it threatened other homes.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for several hours dampening down but the structure could not be saved.

No injuries were reported.

Bureau of Meteorology has warned fire danger in the Gympie region remains high and a fire ban is currently in place.