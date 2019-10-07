Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PICTURE: Fire has gutted a home near Gympie.
FILE PICTURE: Fire has gutted a home near Gympie.
News

Fire guts home while residents watch on

by Nic Darveniza
5th Oct 2019 12:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fire has destroyed a family home at Wilson's Pocket near Gympie as its residents were forced to watch on.

Six firecrews responded to a call that a property on Yeltukka Rd, near Wilson's Pocket Rd, was fully engulfed in fire shortly before 11pm.

No residents were home but a QFES spokeswoman said they returned to find crews battling the blaze.

The roof collapsed after midnight, forcing firefighters to turn their attention to containing the blaze to protect neighbouring properties.

The fire had spread to vegetation outside the home but crews extinguished the secondary blaze before it threatened other homes.

Firefighters will remain on the scene for several hours dampening down but the structure could not be saved.

No injuries were reported.

Bureau of Meteorology has warned fire danger in the Gympie region remains high and a fire ban is currently in place.

More Stories

Show More
fire house fire yeltukka road

Top Stories

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back, with a full digital subscription to this website for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.

    Rare and unusual finds at Gympie antiques fair

    premium_icon Rare and unusual finds at Gympie antiques fair

    News 13 pictures from the Antique Collectables Fair

    Police officer injured as patrol car crashes

    premium_icon Police officer injured as patrol car crashes

    News Police officer suffers head injury after patrol car crashes

    The title that almost didn't happen for Widgee local rider

    premium_icon The title that almost didn't happen for Widgee local rider

    News 'I was lucky to get down there otherwise this would have happened'