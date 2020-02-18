Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Grafton Fire and Rescue crew are at it again with a new viral video.
The Grafton Fire and Rescue crew are at it again with a new viral video.
Offbeat

Fire fighters shake their rumpf in new viral video

Jenna Thompson
by
18th Feb 2020 7:55 AM

DO you remember those dancing fire fighters from the Clarence Valley shaking some booty on Tik Tok?

Well, they're back in front of the camera with a new dance routine that is sure to remain with you for some time.

Fire and Rescue 306 Grafton deputy captain Chris Rumpf posted the new video on Monday and has since racked up over 15,000 views on the social video platform Tik Tok.

The video shows four crew members celebrating a flood mud clean-up at the Grafton Rowing Club, turning to the camera and gyrating to the AhiChallenge.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sensational claim council knew subbies not paid months ago

        premium_icon Sensational claim council knew subbies not paid months ago

        News Calls are growing for an official investigation into the activities leading up to the collapse of Ri-Con

        Parents of 5 busted growing greenhouse of pot

        premium_icon Parents of 5 busted growing greenhouse of pot

        News A Gympie couple who share five children together were busted with a greenhouse full...

        Gympie region one of 9 to miss out on govt recovery cash

        premium_icon Gympie region one of 9 to miss out on govt recovery cash

        News The State Government has slammed the Prime Minister for refusing the nine any...

        When rain will return to the southeast

        premium_icon When rain will return to the southeast

        Weather Showers are set to return and last for several days