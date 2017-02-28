Fire fighters on scene at Bells Bridge

A storm is crossing the region but fire fighters are on the scene of a grassfire at Bells Bridge.

TWO Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene at a vegetation fire burning near Schmidt Rd, at Bells Bridge (west of Gympie).

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, which broke out earlier this afternoon.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the surrounding area.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if suffering a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.