SMOG: Bushfire smog chokes the Gympie CBD during recent bushfire emergencies across the region.
Fire disaster relief on the way for the Gympie region

Arthur Gorrie
12th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
FEDERAL and state governments have come to the financial rescue of Gympie Region’s fire brigades, after the massive fire emergencies of recent weeks.

Federal and state emergency service ministers this morning announced the joint funding package, issued under Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Federal Natural Disaster and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the money would ensure volunteer and professional firefighters in the region were properly resourced.

“Fighting fires isn’t cheap and this will make sure there’s enough money to cover the bill,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This will cover extraordinary costs helping frontline fire fighters save lives and properties,” he said, also promising “further assistance as it is needed.”

Queensland Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said funding was also available to reimburse other associated tasks, to help relieve the financial burden on firefighting and emergency organisations.

“This has been an unprecedented fire season that has, sadly, left its mark on many communities across the state,” Minister Crawford said.

“Recovery efforts don’t come cheap so this funding ensures debris is cleared and communities are restored in a timely manner.

“As the disaster season continues, the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments will work together to ensure all impacted communities receive recovery support,” he said.

Information on disaster assistance can be found on the Australian Government’s Disaster Assist website at www.disasterassist.gov.au and the Queensland Government’s Disaster Management website at www.disaster.qld.gov.au.

