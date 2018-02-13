Menu
Fire destroys car at Wolvi

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services Fire Fighters.
Frances Klein
TWO people escaped without injury after their car burst into flames outside Wolvi Hall last night at 7.30pm.

Gympie fire officers said a man and a woman were inside the Jeep Compass shortly before it was destroyed.

"The occupants could smell fuel, then the next minute it was on fire,” a Gympie QFRES officer said.

"They pulled over on the side of the road and it erupted.”

Rural fire services were on hand quickly, the officer said, as the incident occurred just outside their Wolvi Hall meeting place.

