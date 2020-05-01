Menu
FIRE DANGER RETURNS: A high fire danger is forecast for Gympie region today and things are not expected to improve, despite cold mornings for the coming week.
Fire danger high as cold mornings make an visit

Arthur Gorrie
1st May 2020 8:36 AM
POTENTIALLY dangerous fire conditions have returned to Gympie region, along with cold mornings and a sunny, dry weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

Only the tiniest chance of rain is forecast, with maximum temperatures at a mild 25C every day until Thursday when a 27C maximum is forecast.

Tomorrow should start with a minimum of 7C, with minimums rising to 8C on Sunday and 9C on the Monday public holiday.

Some cloud is predicted, but not until Monday, when we could see southerly winds at 15 to 20km/h, becoming light during the day.

Tuesday temperatures are predicted to start at a 12C minimum, with partial cloud and a 30 per cent chance of a shower and southerly winds of 15 to 20km/h, tending south-easterly during the day.

Wednesday will bring a 60 per cent chance of showers with light winds, picking up to 20 to 25km/h and becoming south-easterly during the morning.

A possible shower is forecast for Thursday, but there is not expected to be more than 1mm in it, light winds and a 13C minimum.

