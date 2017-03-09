Fire danger continues as rain brings 'false sense of security'

IT WILL take more than a shower or two to end a drought that seems to have been running for years and a fire season now seven months old.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service area director for Gympie's Maryborough region, Konrad Sawezynski says recent moisture could be dangerous if it lulls people into a false sense of security.

Ray Cowell at The Palms knows what he means as he tries to manage a seemingly never ending drought.

Mr Cowell is president of The Palms Water Supply Association, a unique group of households, managing a network of bore-fed pipes and dams across a significant area around Deans Rd.

The bores are running slow, the dams are drying up and he worries that members are leaving, creating a crisis in the 25-year-old community body, which helps keep gardens watered and laundry laundered across nearly 14sq km.

The Palms Rural Fire Brigade First Officer Darryl Venz welcomes extra back-up. Renee Albrecht

Inspector Sawezynski said our district is among the driest in Queensland.

"There's a danger with complacency. We've had a little bit of rain and people think this will ease conditions, but that is not the case.

"It doesn't help for long and with the heat we've been having, it dries out again pretty quickly.

"We do have a couple of brigades that are struggling to find water and we're putting in contingency plans for those areas.”

"Those areas” include Mr Cowell's neighbourhood at The Palms, where Darryl Venz is rural fire brigade first officer.

He says there is no doubt water is in short supply.

Insp Saweaynski says the response has been to beef up the brigades' first response capacity, by sending in heavy tanker vehicles to supply the smaller local brigade vehicles.

They carry 5000 to 7000 litres of water from areas like Glenwood and Gympie South to fire zones as far afield as Goomeri and Widgee.

"It's part of our prevention planning that when conditions are like they are we do what we can to step up the response.

"An initial response of two rural vehicles, will now include a tanker as well.”