Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Home 'significantly' damaged, fuel container explodes

Tara Miko
by
29th Jan 2019 3:44 PM

UPDATE: A house has been "significantly" damaged at a rural property after a fire broke out this afternoon.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at the Glenarbon property after reports about 1.45pm of an explosion and subsequent fire.

Crews on arrival reported the a house was on fire with firefighters going into action to stop it spreading to nearby structures at the Bosnjaks Rd property.

A fuel container inside a shed exploded and power lines were brought down in the incident, a QFES spokeswoman said.

Crews reported the fire in the house, which was significantly damaged, was under control by 3.15pm.

Crews will remain on scene for at least another two hours dampening down hot spots.

INITIAL: Multiple fire crews are on scene of a reported structure fire following reports of an explosion in the south-west region of the district.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene with more en route to a property at Glenarbon after reports about 1.45pm of a "fire incident".

A diesel tanker is believed to have caught fire inside a shed.

A QFES spokeswoman said the first crews on scene reported a house was on fire at the Bosnjaks Rd property.

editors picks glenarbon goondiwindi queensland fire and emergency services structure fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gympie's ATAR 'guinea pigs' prepare for Year 12 challenges

    premium_icon Gympie's ATAR 'guinea pigs' prepare for Year 12 challenges

    News 'It's been a considerable amount of training for our staff. Every staff member that teaches senior has had professional development over this.'

    Specialist centre part of Private Hospital closure fallout

    premium_icon Specialist centre part of Private Hospital closure fallout

    News Uncertainty over the future of Gympie's health services continues.

    Dangerous driving on Cooloola beach almost ruins two lives

    premium_icon Dangerous driving on Cooloola beach almost ruins two lives

    News Court hears of 'good young lad' who nearly ruined two lives

    Harney reveals his goals for the 2019 season

    premium_icon Harney reveals his goals for the 2019 season

    News Good mix of players will keep the inaugural U18 Devils competitive.