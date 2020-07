REPORTED CAR FIRE: Fire crews are currently on scene to a car fire along the Bunya Hwy in Manyung. Picture: File

FIRE crews and police are on scene at a car fire along the Bunya Hwy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews have been on site at the blaze in Manyung near Goomeri.

They arrived at the scene around 4.10pm to find large patch of grass had caught alight, after a suspected fuel leak from the vehicle caught fire.

The fire is currently contained, and there are no patients being assessed at the scene.

