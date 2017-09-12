BE PREPARED: Choppers deployed to fight Fraser Coast fire

UPDATE, 12.40pm: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service has urged residents to be bushfire-ready as a Big Tuan blaze turned south.

The bushfire is located south of Tuan Road, near the intersection of Maryborough Cooloola Road.

It is currently travelling in a southerly direction towards Big Tuan Creek.

About 10 crews are at the scene, while Helitack 673 has also been deployed.

Firefighters are currently creating firebreaks and backburning to bring the fire under control.

Waterbombing helicopters are operating in the area to assist ground crews.

Residents are urged to pay close attention to the fire and decide if they need to evacuate.



EARLIER: FOUR crews are at the scene of a vegetation fire at Tuan Forest.

The fire, located near Maryborough-Cooloola Road and Maryborough-Tuan Forest Road, was reported about 7.40am on Wednesday.

Traffic at a standstill on Burrum Heads Rd due to a fire. Matthew McInerney

Firefighters are constructing fire breaks, and nearby residents will be affected by a smoke haze in the afternoon.

Queensland Rural Fire Service advised there is no current threat to property, but urged motorists to take care on the road.

Eli Waters fire: Inspector John Pappas discusses fires.

It comes the same morning as Queensland Fire and Emergency Service declared the fire at Burrum Heads, which started Sunday, was controlled.

Seven rural crews are at the scene, which is burning within containment lines.