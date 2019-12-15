UPDATE: Boompa blaze still burning after 19 days

UPDATE DECEMBER 14, 2.40PM:

DESPITE heavy rain on Friday, a Queensland Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman has confirmed the bushfire in Boompa has not completely been put out.

Now in its 25th day, the Chronicle understands fire crews are continuing to patrol and monitor the blaze as well as strengthen containment lines.

Aerial photos of the Boompa fire in the Fraser Coast. Pictures courtesy of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services QFES

UPDATE DECEMBER 10, 3PM:

FIRE crews are still monitoring a blaze burning south of Mount Walsh National Park in Boompa.

The fire, which broke out 19 days ago, is in the vicinity of Daddamarine Rd, Booubyjan and Whoop Whoop Rd and Indahlia Range Rd.

An aerial view of the blaze in Boompa which has been burning for 19 days. Photos courtesy of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. QFES

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there is no threat to property at this time and landholders will continue to patrol the area over the coming days.

Smoke will affect the area in the coming days.

UPDATE DECEMBER 9, 11.30AM:

A BUSHFIRE burning in Boompa and Booubyjan has entered its 18th day.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters continued to monitor the blaze, burning within containment lines south of Mount Walsh National Park, in the vicinity of Daddamarine Rd, Booubyjan and Whoop Whoop Rd and Indahlia Range Rd.

Currently, four fire crews are patrolling the area and continuing to strengthen containment lines.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Aerial photos of the Boompa fire in the Fraser Coast. Pictures courtesy of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services QFES

Smoke will affect the area in the coming days.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

UPDATE DECEMBER 5, 3.40PM:

FOUR crews are currently at the scene of a fire which has been burning for 14 days in Boompa.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire is still in inaccessible land south of Mount Walsh National Park, in the vicinity of Whoop Whoop Rd and Indahlia Range Rd.

Firefighters are working with landholders to strengthen containment lines on properties and install firebreaks in grass areas to be ready should the fire come out of inaccessible land.

Smoke is affecting the area.

There is not threat to property at this time.

UPDATE MONDAY, NOV 25, 12PM:

A VEGETATION fire in Boompa is still burning in inaccessible bush land after it broke out Thursday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed fire crews were checking in with landowners about monitoring the fire.

The Chronicle understands neighbours are putting out parts of the blaze on trails where they can.

There is no threat to property at this stage.

EARLIER SUNDAY, NOV 24:

FIRE crews are continuing to monitor a Fraser Coast vegetation fire which has been burning since Thursday.

The blaze is south of Mount Walsh National Park, in the vicinity of Whoop Whoop Rd and Indahlia Range Rd, Boompa.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire has been burning inaccessible land since Thursday and was being managed by land owners with the help of rural fire crews.

The Chronicle understands QFES will be getting an aerial map of the fire later today.

There is no threat to property at this time.

Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.