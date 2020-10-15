Fire crews continue to battle Fraser Island blaze

FIRE crews are continuing to battle a blaze on Fraser Island that led to the evacuation of campers on Wednesday.

An alert was issued on Thursday, warning that the vegetation fire continued to burn on the island near Ngkala Rocks and Orange Creek.

The fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction.

Rangers have assisted with moving campers to a safe location.

People in the area will be affected by smoke.

Those with respiratory conditions are urged to keep medications nearby, while motorists have been urged to drive to conditions.