BUSHFIRE: QFES crews are on the scene of a grassfire near Mothar Mountain.
Bev Lacey
News

Fire crews contain grassfire near Mothar Mountain

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Jan 2019 12:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 12PM: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have now contained the grassfire near Mothar Mountain.

Two fire crews remain on scene. There is currently no properties under threat.

EARLIER: A GRASSFIRE is currently burning at Mothar Mountain with two fire crews battling to contain it.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said the fire was burning near Noosa Rd in the vicinity of Okeefe Rd.

The fire broke out just after 11:10am. The fire is not posing any threat to properties.

Fire crews are conducting burn off's as a way of containing the fire.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day. Fire crews recommends home-owners to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Gympie Times

