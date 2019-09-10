Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FORECAST: Fire conditions are not getting any better.
FORECAST: Fire conditions are not getting any better. Andrew Sense
News

FIRE: Conditions worsen across Gympie region

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th Sep 2019 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST weather forecasts show worsening fire danger conditions across Gympie region today and right through to next Monday.

Partly cloudy conditions tomorrow and lighter winds are the only good news as Central and southern Queensland regions suffer their worst disaster conditions in memory.

Today's dangerously windy conditions with southerly 20 to 25km/h winds will become less threatening this afternoon, according to the latest seven-day weather outlook, issued this morning.

Tomorrow's winds will pick up during the day, with partly cloudy conditions.

The rest of the week is forecast to be sunny with light winds, but with maximum temperatures again rising to 31C on Friday and 33C on Saturday.

Sunday is the first hope of rain, but the bureau rates it at only a five per cent chance.

Fire danger remains very high and UV levels are rated at high to very high for the rest of the week.

bureau of meteorology fire fire danger seven day forecast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Dramatic video reveals Peregian fire horror

    Dramatic video reveals Peregian fire horror

    News New footage has emerged from inside the Peregian Beach disaster zone revealing the extent of the horror facing the community.

    IN PHOTOS: Horror blaze lights up Sunshine Coast

    premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Horror blaze lights up Sunshine Coast

    News Hundreds evacuated, several homes destroyed

    SINFIELD'S SINS: Neighbour killer's actions exposed

    premium_icon SINFIELD'S SINS: Neighbour killer's actions exposed

    News Murderer raped, recorded neighbour before bloody bedroom bashing

    Peregian fire: “One street... five or six houses went up.”

    premium_icon Peregian fire: “One street... five or six houses went up.”

    News Police trying to talk people out of houses who wouldn’t leave