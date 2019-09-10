FIRE: Conditions worsen across Gympie region

FORECAST: Fire conditions are not getting any better.

FORECAST: Fire conditions are not getting any better. Andrew Sense

LATEST weather forecasts show worsening fire danger conditions across Gympie region today and right through to next Monday.

Partly cloudy conditions tomorrow and lighter winds are the only good news as Central and southern Queensland regions suffer their worst disaster conditions in memory.

Today's dangerously windy conditions with southerly 20 to 25km/h winds will become less threatening this afternoon, according to the latest seven-day weather outlook, issued this morning.

Tomorrow's winds will pick up during the day, with partly cloudy conditions.

The rest of the week is forecast to be sunny with light winds, but with maximum temperatures again rising to 31C on Friday and 33C on Saturday.

Sunday is the first hope of rain, but the bureau rates it at only a five per cent chance.

Fire danger remains very high and UV levels are rated at high to very high for the rest of the week.