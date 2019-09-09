Fire conditions for the Gympie region set to worsen

BLAZE: A fire broke out at a Tamaree property earlier today. Conditions are set to worsen later this week.

BLAZE: A fire broke out at a Tamaree property earlier today. Conditions are set to worsen later this week. Philippe Coquerand

PROPERTY owners have been warned to brace for "a very high” fire danger across the Gympie region today as tinder dry conditions worsen.

More than 50 fires were still burning throughout Queensland and New South Wales yesterday, and a fire ban in place since late last week for the Gympie region was extended again until midnight on Sunday (September 15).

A fire broke out at a Tamaree property on Monday September 9. Philippe Coquerand

Gympie fire crews have dealt with multiple fires since Saturday, at Teewah, Glastonbury, Corella, The Dawn, Tamaree and Cooran.

The Tamaree fire, which broke out about 9am near Garowme Rd, involved 4ha of paddock and is believed to have started in a disused pile of rubbish.

Tamaree resident Nathan Evans said the flames came within 4m of his property.

"I got up this morning (yesterday) about 8am to 9am and there was fire started up where the rubbish was,” he said.

ALERT: Smoke billowing form a fire at Tamaree that broke out on Monday morning. Philippe Coquerand

It would have been a different story had it started in another nearby paddock where the open fields could not so easily be contained, a Gympie firefighter said.

Justin Groth said it had been an extremely busy two weeks in the region.

"It's only going to get busier - people need to stay vigilant,” he said.

A dry airmass, strong winds and no sign of rain were contributing to the extreme conditions, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said yesterday.

Firefighters work to contain the blaze at Tamaree. Philippe Coquerand

"We've got very high fire dangers until (Wednesday) and then it will go to high until Thursday.

This weekend is expected to worsen to very high.”

The Gympie region is forecast to be sunny with a maximum temperature of 25C and a minimum temperature of 3-8C.

Winds will be south to southwesterly 20-30 km/h tending south to southeasterly 15-20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.